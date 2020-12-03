Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Terex Corp (TEX)

Shares of Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) traded today at $14.59, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 106,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 882,000 shares.

Terex Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer operating in four business segments such as aerial work platforms, construction, cranes, and materials processing. Terex manufactures a broad range of equipment for use in various industries including the construction, infrastructure, quarrying, mining, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, and utility industries.

Terex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.67 and the current low of $14.59 and are currently at $14.86 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

There is potential upside of 206.0% for shares of Terex Corp based on a current price of $14.86 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.47. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $25.32 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.31.

