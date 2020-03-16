Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Technipfmc Plc (FTI)

Technipfmc Plc (NYSE:FTI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $5.01. Approximately 575,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6 million shares.

TechnipFMC plc provides oilfield services. The Company offers subsea, surface, onshore, and offshore solutions for oil and gas projects. TechnipFMC serves customers worldwide.

There is potential upside of 472.6% for shares of Technipfmc Plc based on a current price of $5.46 and an average consensus analyst price target of $31.26. Technipfmc Plc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.74 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $21.43.

Over the past year, Technipfmc Plchas traded in a range of $5.01 to $28.57 and are now at $5.46. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.2%.

