Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

Shares of Sunstone Hotel (NYSE:SHO) traded today at $7.21, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 1.1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.3 million shares.

There is potential upside of 121.5% for shares of Sunstone Hotel based on a current price of $7.25 and an average consensus analyst price target of $16.05. Sunstone Hotel shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.35 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $13.31.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a hospitality and lodging real estate investment trust that owns primarily upper scale and upscale hotels in the United States. The Company's hotels are operated under various branded names.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sunstone Hotel have traded between the current low of $7.21 and a high of $15.03 and are now at $7.25. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

