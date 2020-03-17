Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Stryker Corp (SYK)

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) traded today at a new 52-week low of $137.29. Approximately 612,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.8 million shares.

Over the past year, Stryker Corphas traded in a range of $137.29 to $226.30 and are now at $138.18. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) has potential upside of 30.0% based on a current price of $138.18 and analysts' consensus price target of $179.59. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $205.12 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $208.05.

Stryker Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty surgical and medical products. The Company's products include implants, biologics, surgical, neurologic, ear, nose and throat and interventional pain equipment, endoscopic, surgical navigation, communications and digital imaging systems, as well as patient handling and emergency medical equipment.

