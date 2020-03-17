Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Stifel Financial (SF)

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) traded today at a new 52-week low of $35.12. So far today approximately 66,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 585,000 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company whose subsidiaries serve individual and institutional clients in the U.S. and Europe. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide wealth management, investment banking, independent research, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services.

Stifel Financial has overhead space with shares priced $36.21, or 49.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $71.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.19 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $60.24.

Stifel Financial share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.10 and the current low of $35.12 and are currently at $36.21 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

