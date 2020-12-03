Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) traded today at a new 52-week low of $18.89. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 191,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.4 million shares.

There is potential upside of 179.2% for shares of Steel Dynamics based on a current price of $19.14 and an average consensus analyst price target of $53.43. Steel Dynamics shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.86 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $30.08.

Steel Dynamics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.65 and the current low of $18.89 and are currently at $19.14 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a diversified carbon-steel producer and metals recycler in the United States. The Company's operating segments include steel operations, metals recycling and ferrous resources operations, and steel fabrication operations. Steel Dynamics products include flat rolled steel sheet, engineered bar special-bar-quality, and structural beams.

