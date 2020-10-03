Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) traded today at $21.61, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 204,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.3 million shares.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is a diversified carbon-steel producer and metals recycler in the United States. The Company's operating segments include steel operations, metals recycling and ferrous resources operations, and steel fabrication operations. Steel Dynamics products include flat rolled steel sheet, engineered bar special-bar-quality, and structural beams.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has potential upside of 146.3% based on a current price of $21.69 and analysts' consensus price target of $53.43. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $30.17 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $30.40.

In the past 52 weeks, Steel Dynamics share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $21.61 and a high of $36.65 and are now at $21.69. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

