Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $55.01. So far today approximately 4.8 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 10.5 million shares.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) has potential upside of 16.0% based on a current price of $55.15 and analysts' consensus price target of $63.96. Starbucks Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $84.72 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $87.22.

Starbucks Corporation retails, roasts, and provides its own brand of specialty coffee. The Company operates retail locations worldwide and sells whole bean coffees through its sales group, direct response business, supermarkets, and on the world wide web. Starbucks also produces and sells bottled coffee drinks and a line of ice creams.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Starbucks Corp have traded between the current low of $55.01 and a high of $99.72 and are now at $55.15. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Starbucks Corp and will alert subscribers who have SBUX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.