Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Stanley Black & (SWK)

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $80.94. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 341,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

Stanley Black & has overhead space with shares priced $81.99, or 55.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $183.81. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $148.83 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $154.19.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is a diversified global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access and electronic security solutions, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and more.

Over the past year, Stanley Black &has traded in a range of $80.94 to $173.67 and are now at $81.99. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

