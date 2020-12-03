Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Ss&C Technologie (SSNC)

Ss&C Technologie (NASDAQ:SSNC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $41.80. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 174,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.3 million shares.

Ss&C Technologie share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.73 and the current low of $41.80 and are currently at $42.20 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. develops and markets computer software for financial services providers. The software enables trading and modeling, portfolio management and reporting, accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Potential upside of 37.1% exists for Ss&C Technologie, based on a current level of $42.20 and analysts' average consensus price target of $57.88. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.90 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $61.29.

