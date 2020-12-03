Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ:SFM) traded today at a new 52-week low of $14.48. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 370,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.4 million shares.

Sprouts Farmers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.06 and the current low of $14.48 and are currently at $14.62 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. operates a chain of retail grocery stores. The Company offers meats, cheese, dairy products, bakery, beer and wine, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements. Sprouts Farmers Market serves customers throughout the United States.

There is potential upside of 81.6% for shares of Sprouts Farmers based on a current price of $14.62 and an average consensus analyst price target of $26.56. Sprouts Farmers shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.75 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $18.48.

