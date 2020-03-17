Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Spectrum Brands (SPB)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $38.87. So far today approximately 109,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 546,000 shares.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a global and diversified consumer products company and a supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, faucets, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

In the past 52 weeks, Spectrum Brands share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $38.87 and a high of $66.50 and are now at $39.17. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Spectrum Brands has overhead space with shares priced $39.17, or 58.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $93.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.86 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $58.73.

