Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Snap-On Inc (SNA)

Shares of Snap-On Inc (NYSE:SNA) traded today at $122.07, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on approximately average trading volume as 599,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 481,000 shares.

Potential upside of 39.0% exists for Snap-On Inc, based on a current level of $129.38 and analysts' average consensus price target of $179.86. Snap-On Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $158.50 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $158.71.

Snap-on Incorporated develops, manufactures, and distributes tool and equipment solutions worldwide. The Company's products include hand and power tools, diagnostics and shop equipment, tool storage products, diagnostics software, and other solutions for the automotive service industry. Customers include professional service technicians and motor service shop owners, among others.

Snap-On Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $174.00 and the current low of $122.07 and are currently at $129.38 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

