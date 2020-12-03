Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Sl Green Realty (SLG)

Sl Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $59.63. So far today approximately 71,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 810,000 shares.

Over the past year, Sl Green Realtyhas traded in a range of $59.63 to $96.39 and are now at $59.82. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Sl Green Realty has overhead space with shares priced $59.82, or 46.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $111.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.66 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $89.45.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Trust is exclusively focused on owning and operating office buildings in Manhattan.

