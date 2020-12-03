Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Six Flags Entert (SIX)

Six Flags Entert (NYSE:SIX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $13.91. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 213,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.4 million shares.

Potential upside of 411.2% exists for Six Flags Entert, based on a current level of $14.41 and analysts' average consensus price target of $73.67. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.99 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.48.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation operates regional theme parks across North America. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water, and zoological parks. The Parks offer rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets.

Six Flags Entert share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.52 and the current low of $13.91 and are currently at $14.41 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

