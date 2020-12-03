Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Silicon Labs (SLAB)

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) traded at a new 52-week low today of $77.79. Approximately 55,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 445,000 shares.

Potential upside of 38.6% exists for Silicon Labs, based on a current level of $79.71 and analysts' average consensus price target of $110.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $105.75 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $106.48.

Over the past year, Silicon Labshas traded in a range of $77.79 to $122.90 and are now at $79.71. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is a provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), internet infrastructure, industrial control, consumer and automotive markets. The Company solves problems in the electronics industry providing customers with significant performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Silicon Labs and will alert subscribers who have SLAB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.