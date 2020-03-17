Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of On Semiconductor (ON)

Shares of On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) traded at a new 52-week low today of $10.70. Approximately 1.1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 10.6 million shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation supplies analog, standard logic, and discrete semiconductors for data and power management. The Company offers products include integrated circuits and analog ICs. ON Semiconductor also offers discrete semiconductors in a variety of surface mount and standard packages.

On Semiconductor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $25.92 and the current low of $10.70 and are currently at $11.04 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

There is potential upside of 139.0% for shares of On Semiconductor based on a current price of $11.04 and an average consensus analyst price target of $26.39. On Semiconductor shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $20.33 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $21.08.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for On Semiconductor and will alert subscribers who have ON in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.