Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Sei Investments (SEIC)

Shares of Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $43.17. Approximately 61,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 722,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 84.9% for shares of Sei Investments based on a current price of $43.27 and an average consensus analyst price target of $80.00. Sei Investments shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $60.04 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $63.04.

SEI Investments Company provides global investment solutions and business solutions. The Company integrates technology, research, information services, financial products, and asset management advice to serve banks, mutual fund and pension plan sponsors, insurance companies, money managers, and individual investors.

Sei Investments share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.61 and the current low of $43.17 and are currently at $43.27 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

