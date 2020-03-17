Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Sally Beauty Hol (SBH)

Shares of Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) traded today at $8.77, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 127,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.8 million shares.

Sally Beauty Hol has overhead space with shares priced $9.02, or 43.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $16.06. Sally Beauty Hol shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.10 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $14.88.

In the past 52 weeks, Sally Beauty Hol share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.77 and a high of $21.98 and are now at $9.02. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. distributes and retails beauty products. The Company distributes products directly to salons and retails beauty products through a chain of cash and carry stores.

