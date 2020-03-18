Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Robert Half Intl (RHI)

Shares of Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) traded today at $37.31, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 155,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Robert Half Intl share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $37.31 and a high of $69.08 and are now at $37.57. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

There is potential upside of 60.0% for shares of Robert Half Intl based on a current price of $37.57 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.12. Robert Half Intl shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $56.88 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $57.06.

Robert Half International, Inc. provides temporary and permanent staffing services. The Company supplies temporary, full-time, and senior-level project professionals for accounting, finance, office, administrative support, information technology, legal support, marketing, advertising, and public relations sectors.

