Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Rlj Lodging Trus (RLJ)

Shares of Rlj Lodging Trus (NYSE:RLJ) traded today at $4.89, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 423,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Over the past year, Rlj Lodging Trushas traded in a range of $4.89 to $19.00 and are now at $5.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Rlj Lodging Trus has overhead space with shares priced $5.00, or 78.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $23.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.65 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised and self-administered Maryland real estate investment trust. The Trust invests primarily in premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging owns hotels in multiple states and the District of Columbia.

