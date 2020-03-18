Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Retail Propertie (RPAI)

Shares of Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI) traded today at $4.28, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 547,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. provides real estate investment services. The Company manages, develops, and acquires real estate properties including multi-tenant shopping complexes, lifestyle, power, community centers, and single-tenant net lease properties across the United States.

Potential upside of 248.9% exists for Retail Propertie, based on a current level of $4.32 and analysts' average consensus price target of $15.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.62 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.28.

Over the past year, Retail Propertiehas traded in a range of $4.28 to $14.30 and are now at $4.32. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Retail Propertie and will alert subscribers who have RPAI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.