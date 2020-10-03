Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Retail Propertie (RPAI)

Shares of Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.36. So far today approximately 193,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Retail Propertie have traded between the current low of $9.36 and a high of $14.30 and are now at $9.62. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. provides real estate investment services. The Company manages, develops, and acquires real estate properties including multi-tenant shopping complexes, lifestyle, power, community centers, and single-tenant net lease properties across the United States.

Potential upside of 56.7% exists for Retail Propertie, based on a current level of $9.62 and analysts' average consensus price target of $15.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.31 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.43.

