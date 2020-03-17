Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Raytheon Co (RTN)

Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $118.01. Approximately 647,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.8 million shares.

Raytheon Co has overhead space with shares priced $118.11, or 50.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $238.48. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $199.94 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $212.02.

In the past 52 weeks, Raytheon Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $118.01 and a high of $233.48 and are now at $118.11. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Raytheon Company is a technology company specializing in defense, homeland security, and other government markets throughout the world. The Company provides electronics, mission systems integration, and other capabilities in the areas of sensing, effects, and command, control, communications and intelligence systems, as well as mission support services.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Raytheon Co and will alert subscribers who have RTN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.