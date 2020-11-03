Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Range Resources (RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $2.01. So far today approximately 1.6 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 12.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Range Resources share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $2.01 and a high of $11.54 and are now at $2.15. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2% lower and 3.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

Range Resources has overhead space with shares priced $2.15, or 90.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $21.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $3.46 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $4.59.

Range Resources Corporation is an independent oil and gas company that explores, develops, and acquires oil and gas properties. The Company conducts operations primarily in the Southwestern, Appalachian, and Gulf Coast regions of the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Range Resources and will alert subscribers who have RRC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.