Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Pultegroup Inc (PHM)

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.06. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 500,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.3 million shares.

Pultegroup Inc has overhead space with shares priced $21.29, or 39.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $35.06. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $37.16 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $41.96.

PulteGroup Inc. sells and constructs homes, and purchases, develops, and sells residential land and develops active adult communities. The Company also provides mortgage financing, title insurance, and other services to home buyers. PulteGroup has operations in various markets across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Over the past year, Pultegroup Inchas traded in a range of $20.06 to $47.37 and are now at $21.29. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

