Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $165.22. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 117,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.2 million shares.

Potential upside of 22.4% exists for Public Storage, based on a current level of $167.27 and analysts' average consensus price target of $204.77. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $218.34 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $231.81.

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust. The Trust's principal business activities include the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of self-storage facilities in the United States. Public Storage also own an equity interest in an owner and operator of self-storage facilities in Europe.

Over the past year, Public Storagehas traded in a range of $165.22 to $266.76 and are now at $167.27. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

