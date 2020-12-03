Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Prudentl Finl (PRU)

Shares of Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) traded at a new 52-week low today of $52.12. Approximately 219,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.5 million shares.

Over the past year, Prudentl Finlhas traded in a range of $52.12 to $106.40 and are now at $52.65. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

There is potential upside of 131.0% for shares of Prudentl Finl based on a current price of $52.65 and an average consensus analyst price target of $121.59. Prudentl Finl shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $88.83 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $91.47.

Prudential Financial, Inc. provides financial services throughout the United States and several locations worldwide. The Company offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, pension, and retirement related services, as well as administration and asset management.

