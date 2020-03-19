Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Popular Inc (BPOP)

Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.69. Approximately 119,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1 million shares.

Over the past year, Popular Inchas traded in a range of $23.69 to $61.45 and are now at $24.88. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) has potential upside of 107.9% based on a current price of $24.88 and analysts' consensus price target of $51.72. Popular Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $52.16 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $54.14.

Popular, Inc. is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking services through branches in Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, and the United States mainland. The Company also provides mortgage and consumer finance, lease financing, investment banking, broker and dealer activities, retail financial services, and automated tellers.

