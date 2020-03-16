Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Polyone Corp (POL)

Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $16.11. Approximately 68,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

PolyOne Corporation is an international polymer services company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. The Company provides thermoplastic compounds, specialty resins, specialty polymer formulations, engineered films, and color and additive systems. PolyOne also conducts operations in rubber compounding and thermoplastic resin distribution.

Over the past year, Polyone Corphas traded in a range of $16.11 to $37.33 and are now at $16.18. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.49% lower and 5.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) has potential upside of 204.4% based on a current price of $16.18 and analysts' consensus price target of $49.25. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $30.82 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $31.28.

