Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Pnm Resources (PNM)

Shares of Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM) traded today at $34.96, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 82,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 589,000 shares.

Over the past year, Pnm Resourceshas traded in a range of $34.96 to $56.14 and are now at $35.84. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

PNM Resources Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. PNM Resources serves customers in the State of New Mexico.

Potential upside of 8.3% exists for Pnm Resources, based on a current level of $35.84 and analysts' average consensus price target of $38.81. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $50.58 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $51.67.

