Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Perkinelmer Inc (PKI)

Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $67.41. So far today approximately 56,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 654,000 shares.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides technology, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial and laboratory services market. The Company's products include equipment used for genetic screening and drug discovery, optoelectronics, analytical instruments, image detection systems, and fluid containment products.

Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) has potential upside of 19.9% based on a current price of $67.41 and analysts' consensus price target of $80.86. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $90.07 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $93.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Perkinelmer Inc have traded between the current low of $67.41 and a high of $103.00 and are now at $67.41. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

