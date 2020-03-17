Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Shares of Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $91.01. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 571,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 9.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Paypal Holdings have traded between the current low of $91.01 and a high of $124.45 and are now at $91.70. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is currently priced 6.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $86.03. Paypal Holdings shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $109.77 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $113.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company offers online payment solutions. PayPal Holdings serves customers worldwide.

