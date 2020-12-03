Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Owens-Illinois (OI)

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.27. Approximately 426,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.3 million shares.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) has potential upside of 384.1% based on a current price of $5.30 and analysts' consensus price target of $25.68. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.32 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.43.

Owens-Illinois, Inc. manufactures glass packaging products. The Company produces glass containers for malt beverages, including beer and ready-to-drink low-alcohol refreshers, liquor, wine, food, tea, juice, and pharmaceuticals. Owens-Illinois sells its products to customers around the world.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Owens-Illinois have traded between the current low of $5.27 and a high of $20.14 and are now at $5.30. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

