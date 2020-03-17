Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $53.85. Approximately 85,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 823,000 shares.

Potential upside of 72.5% exists for Oshkosh Corp, based on a current level of $55.13 and analysts' average consensus price target of $95.13. Oshkosh Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $81.52 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $82.79.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets fire and emergency apparatuses, specialty commercial, and military trucks. The Company provides products, such as pumpers, aerial and ladder trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, snow removal vehicles, refuse truck bodies, and concrete mixers.

Oshkosh Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.62 and the current low of $53.85 and are currently at $55.13 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

