Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Nuvasive Inc (NUVA)

Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $35.59. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 125,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1 million shares.

NuVasive, Inc. designs, develops, and markets products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company's products include maximum access surgery (MAS) and fusion products.

Over the past year, Nuvasive Inchas traded in a range of $35.59 to $81.91 and are now at $36.70. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% lower and 2.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 63.3% exists for Nuvasive Inc, based on a current level of $36.70 and analysts' average consensus price target of $59.93. Nuvasive Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $67.00 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $71.86.

