Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Norwegian Cruise (NCLH)

Shares of Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $10.75. So far today approximately 2 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.6 million shares.

Potential upside of 493.2% exists for Norwegian Cruise, based on a current level of $11.06 and analysts' average consensus price target of $65.61. Norwegian Cruise shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $49.22 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $51.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates a fleet of passenger cruise ships. The Company offers an array of cruise itineraries and theme cruises, as well as markets its services through various distribution channels including retail and travel agents, international and incentive sales, and consumer direct. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings serves customers worldwide.

Norwegian Cruise share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.78 and the current low of $10.75 and are currently at $11.06 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

