Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Shares of Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) traded today at $20.66, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 453,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.2 million shares.

Nordstrom, Inc. is a fashion retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The Company operates through multiple retail channels, discount stores, boutiques, catalogs, and on the Internet. Nordstrom also offers, through a subsidiary, private label card credit and debit cards.

There is potential upside of 136.0% for shares of Nordstrom Inc based on a current price of $21.58 and an average consensus analyst price target of $50.93. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $34.55 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $37.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nordstrom Inc have traded between the current low of $20.66 and a high of $46.20 and are now at $21.58. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

