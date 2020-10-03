Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Nielsen Holdings (NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $14.71. Approximately 209,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.5 million shares.

Over the past year, Nielsen Holdingshas traded in a range of $14.71 to $27.57 and are now at $14.73. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Potential upside of 170.6% exists for Nielsen Holdings, based on a current level of $14.73 and analysts' average consensus price target of $39.86. Nielsen Holdings shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.33 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $21.21.

Nielsen Holdings PLC offers marketing services. The Company provides demand analysis, product development, sales measurement, price and trade promotion strategies, and product launch services. Nielsen Holdings serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nielsen Holdings. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nielsen Holdings in search of a potential trend change.