Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of News Corp-Cl A (NWSA)

News Corp-Cl A (NASDAQ:NWSA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $8.98. So far today approximately 608,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, News Corp-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.98 and a high of $15.07 and are now at $9.31. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Potential upside of 86.3% exists for News Corp-Cl A, based on a current level of $9.31 and analysts' average consensus price target of $17.34. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.08 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.36.

News Corporation is a media and information services company. The Company's business is comprised of news and information, book publishing, digital real estate, and cable network programming services. News serves customers globally.

