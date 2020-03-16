Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Natl Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

Shares of Natl Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $33.88. So far today approximately 66,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 726,000 shares.

Natl Fuel Gas Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.71 and the current low of $33.88 and are currently at $35.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Natl Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) has potential upside of 60.0% based on a current price of $35.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $56.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.17 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.75.

National Fuel Gas Company is an integrated natural gas company with operations in all segments of the natural gas industry, including utility, pipeline and storage, exploration and production, and marketing operations. The Company operates across the United States.

