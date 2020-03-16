Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $31.07. Approximately 265,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 16.7 million shares.

Potential upside of 96.8% exists for Morgan Stanley, based on a current level of $31.10 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.21. Morgan Stanley shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $46.18 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $50.59.

Morgan Stanley, a bank holding company, provides diversified financial services on a worldwide basis. The Company operates a global securities business which serves individual and institutional investors and investment banking clients. Morgan Stanley also operates a global asset management business.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Morgan Stanley have traded between the current low of $31.07 and a high of $57.57 and are now at $31.10. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

