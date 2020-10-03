Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Mgm Resorts Inte (MGM)

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.26. So far today approximately 741,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mgm Resorts Inte have traded between the current low of $18.26 and a high of $34.63 and are now at $18.26. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Mgm Resorts Inte (NYSE:MGM) has potential upside of 112.1% based on a current price of $18.26 and analysts' consensus price target of $38.74. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $29.43 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $30.67.

MGM Resorts International operates gaming, hospitality, and entertainment resorts. The Company offers accommodation, dining, meeting, convention and hospitality management services for casino and non-casino properties around the world.

