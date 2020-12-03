Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Mfa Financial (MFA)

Shares of Mfa Financial (NYSE:MFA) traded today at $6.00, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.4 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mfa Financial have traded between the current low of $6.00 and a high of $8.09 and are now at $6.22. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.6% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 21.4% for shares of Mfa Financial based on a current price of $6.22 and an average consensus analyst price target of $7.55. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $7.48 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $7.70.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities and residential whole loans.

