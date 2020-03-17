Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Mednax Inc (MD)

Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.90. Approximately 199,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mednax Inc have traded between the current low of $9.90 and a high of $31.53 and are now at $10.25. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

MEDNAX, Inc., through a subsidiary, provides physician management services to hospital-based neonatal, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and pediatric intensive care specialties. The Company also manages anesthesia practices.

There is potential upside of 401.9% for shares of Mednax Inc based on a current price of $10.25 and an average consensus analyst price target of $51.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.72 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $23.85.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mednax Inc and will alert subscribers who have MD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.