Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Mednax Inc (MD)

Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $14.35. So far today approximately 135,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

Mednax Inc has overhead space with shares priced $14.76, or 71.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $51.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.15 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $24.18.

Over the past year, Mednax Inchas traded in a range of $14.35 to $31.53 and are now at $14.76. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% lower and 2.91% lower over the past week, respectively.

MEDNAX, Inc., through a subsidiary, provides physician management services to hospital-based neonatal, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and pediatric intensive care specialties. The Company also manages anesthesia practices.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mednax Inc and will alert subscribers who have MD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.