Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Medical Properti (MPW)

Shares of Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW) traded today at $14.16, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 682,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.5 million shares.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to acquire and develop net-leased healthcare facilities. These facilities include inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, regional acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other single-discipline healthcare facilities such as heart hospitals.

Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW) is currently priced 12.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $13.28. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $19.85 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $22.23.

In the past 52 weeks, Medical Properti share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $14.16 and a high of $24.29 and are now at $15.25. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

