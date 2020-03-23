Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Marsh & Mclennan (MMC)

Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $74.33. So far today approximately 110,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.7 million shares.

Over the past year, Marsh & Mclennanhas traded in a range of $74.33 to $119.88 and are now at $74.35. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) has potential upside of 22.8% based on a current price of $74.35 and analysts' consensus price target of $91.27. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $103.83 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $109.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm providing advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. Marsh & McLennan offers analysis, advice, and transactional capabilities to clients worldwide.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Marsh & Mclennan on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $113.63. Since that call, shares of Marsh & Mclennan have fallen 29.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.