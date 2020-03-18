Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Lpl Financial Ho (LPLA)

Lpl Financial Ho (NASDAQ:LPLA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $42.17. Approximately 187,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 960,000 shares.

Lpl Financial Ho has overhead space with shares priced $44.44, or 45.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $81.38. Lpl Financial Ho shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $83.93 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $86.49.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. offers technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services through business relationships with all types of financial advisors. The Company, through proprietary technology, custody, and clearing platforms, offers access to financial products and services that enable them to provide financial advice and brokerage services to retail investors.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lpl Financial Ho have traded between the current low of $42.17 and a high of $99.60 and are now at $44.44. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

