Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Lkq Corp (LKQ)

Shares of Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) traded today at $19.84, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 338,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.5 million shares.

LKQ Corporation offers automotive products and services. The Company provides alternative collision replacement parts, recycled engines, and transmissions, as well as remanufactured engines. LKQ offers customers in North America, Central America, and Europe. LKQ offers replacement systems, components, and parts for the repair of automobiles and light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lkq Corp have traded between the current low of $19.84 and a high of $36.63 and are now at $19.93. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Lkq Corp has overhead space with shares priced $19.93, or 53.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $42.77. Lkq Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $30.55 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $31.95.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lkq Corp on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $33.19. Since that call, shares of Lkq Corp have fallen 38.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.